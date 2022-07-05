Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of THC stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

