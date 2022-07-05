Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,473 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Amcor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

