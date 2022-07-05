Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,028,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,422 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $54,033,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in PACCAR by 361.2% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 717,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,619,000 after acquiring an additional 526,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.78. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

PACCAR Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.