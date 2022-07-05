The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Up 31.3% in June

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,970,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 13,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.02.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.38. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.