Short Interest in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Grows By 31.6%

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,200 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 350,500 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $394.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $291.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 21.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 369,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 108,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

