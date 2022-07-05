DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Update

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82. DaVita has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 154.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 49.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.