Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Up 31.8% in June

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Shares of NASDAQ CSSEP opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $28.50.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
