Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives $4.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 577,142 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cronos Group by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.60. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 25.50.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

