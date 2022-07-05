Brokerages Set ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Target Price at $26.40

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,289 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 932,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 469,042 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $9,406,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 398,623 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $896.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently -163.64%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

