Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.59. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

