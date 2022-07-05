Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,264 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,952,000 after acquiring an additional 41,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,301.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 220,624 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACI opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

About Albertsons Companies (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.