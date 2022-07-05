Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1,076.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:STWD opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $26.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

