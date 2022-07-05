Fifth Third Bancorp Has $956,000 Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $129.16 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.22 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.13 and a 200-day moving average of $125.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Argus raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

DTE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.