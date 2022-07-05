Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 363 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 211,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,877,000 after acquiring an additional 579,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.03.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

