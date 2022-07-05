Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.40.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average of $87.34. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

