Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,089 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 76,688 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after buying an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,314,476,000 after buying an additional 389,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $487,897,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after buying an additional 313,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $392,029,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Halliburton stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.