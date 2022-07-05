Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $10,477,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $72.58 and a 52 week high of $191.99.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.29.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

