Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.36 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.61.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

