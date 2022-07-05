Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,976 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $149.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $724,605,449.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total value of $1,404,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,592,348.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,029 shares of company stock valued at $56,547,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.