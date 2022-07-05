AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,862 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day moving average of $116.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

