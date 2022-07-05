KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,870,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in KLA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $296.26 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

