AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.46.

LVS opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

