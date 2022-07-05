Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after purchasing an additional 840,222 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,244,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,142,000 after purchasing an additional 240,768 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,316,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,180,000 after buying an additional 43,887 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Stericycle by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,961,000 after buying an additional 589,128 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

