Curtis Eugene Frank Buys 3,218 Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank acquired 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.32 per share, with a total value of C$81,479.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,479.76.

MFI opened at C$25.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.61. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of C$24.30 and a 1 year high of C$32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 46.20.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 2.2100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 134.55%.

MFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.80.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

