Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank Purchases 3,218 Shares of Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank purchased 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.32 per share, with a total value of C$81,479.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,479.76.

TSE:MFI opened at C$25.41 on Tuesday. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of C$24.30 and a twelve month high of C$32.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 2.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently 134.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MFI shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.80.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

