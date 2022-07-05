Vaughan Bowen Acquires 143,122 Shares of Uniti Group Limited (ASX:UWL) Stock

Uniti Group Limited (ASX:UWL – Get Rating) insider Vaughan Bowen acquired 143,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.27 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$325,030.06 ($222,623.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.52.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

Uniti Group Limited provides various telecommunications products and services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer & Business, Wholesale & Infrastructure, and Communications Platform as a Service. The Consumer & Business Enablement segment retails telecommunications products and services, including broadband and voice services across fibre access networks.

