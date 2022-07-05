AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 204,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OEC opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $956.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.67. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 3.39%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

