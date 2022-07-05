AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,397,000 after buying an additional 1,445,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,063,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb stock opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.79. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,669.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,436 shares of company stock worth $89,765,452. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

