AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,554 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.51 and a 200-day moving average of $93.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.