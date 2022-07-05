Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.18. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

