Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.92. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

