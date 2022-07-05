Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $101.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

