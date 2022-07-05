Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after acquiring an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.70.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,879 shares of company stock worth $21,944,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $124.86 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average is $145.78.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

