Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

PSJ stock opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.86. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $166.18.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.