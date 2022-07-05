Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.