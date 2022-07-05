Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 46,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $86.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

