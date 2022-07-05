Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.