Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $400,000 Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 916.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

