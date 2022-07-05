Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $588.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 4.81.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

