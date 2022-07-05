Spire Wealth Management Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cameco were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

NYSE CCJ opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.35 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.