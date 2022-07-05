Spire Wealth Management Sells 905 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $133.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

