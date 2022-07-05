191,560 Shares in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 191,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Barings BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 18,121 shares of company stock worth $185,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

BBDC stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

