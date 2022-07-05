Spire Wealth Management Sells 505 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $195.72 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

