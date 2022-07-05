Spire Wealth Management Sells 489 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 186,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 321.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 69,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,784 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

