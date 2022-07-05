Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,761 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.52. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $29.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

