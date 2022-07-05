Spire Wealth Management Has $167,000 Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 398.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in California Resources were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

California Resources stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.93. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. California Resources’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. TheStreet cut California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

