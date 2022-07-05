Spire Wealth Management Has $187,000 Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,869,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,497,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,855,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 268,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

