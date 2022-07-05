AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 148.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $164.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.43. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.99 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

