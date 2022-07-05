RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter.

RFM stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.1062 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

