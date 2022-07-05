AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,890 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 80.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

